National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 178.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,589 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in JD.Com by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 232,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in JD.Com by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in JD.Com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,105,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,139,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JD.Com from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

