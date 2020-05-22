National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock worth $14,909,120. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $55.06. 24,919,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,521,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 126.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. BNP Paribas cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

