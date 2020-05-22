National Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,550 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,447,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,115. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.04.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

