National Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,479 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.90. 216,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,069,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average of $120.25. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

