National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.54. The stock had a trading volume of 148,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,742. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.81.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

