National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.90. 90,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,338. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $64.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

