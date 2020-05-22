National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Target by 47.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.43. 243,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,329. Target Co. has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

