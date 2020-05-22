National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 248.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,306. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Tesla from $510.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $559.74.

Shares of TSLA traded down $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $819.41. The company had a trading volume of 472,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,947,181. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $700.65 and its 200-day moving average is $559.97. The company has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -929.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.