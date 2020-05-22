National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,486 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 81.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.27. 149,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,318. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,213 shares of company stock worth $1,652,221. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

