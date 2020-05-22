National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,326 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.74. The company had a trading volume of 237,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,968,162. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $376.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

