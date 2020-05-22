National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,826 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $1,249,000.00. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 441,000 shares of company stock worth $8,981,090 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 209,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,018,460. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

