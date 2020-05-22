National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,844 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,589. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.60. The stock had a trading volume of 644,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.62 and its 200 day moving average is $128.03. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

