National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,119,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,170,650. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average is $265.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.04.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

