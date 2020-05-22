National Bank Financial Increases Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$102.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$93.50 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

TSE AEM traded up C$0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching C$91.43. 284,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,240. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$43.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion and a PE ratio of 52.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$901.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,157,416. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.85, for a total value of C$91,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$647,266.95. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,252 shares of company stock worth $4,574,275.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

