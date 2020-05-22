Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 265 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 48,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.09.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

