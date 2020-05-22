Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,903 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after buying an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after buying an additional 994,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,623,000 after buying an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,241. The company has a market cap of $354.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.79 and a 200 day moving average of $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

