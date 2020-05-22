Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 2,843 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,105,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,392,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. 7,594,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,064,636. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

