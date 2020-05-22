Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,606,641,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

TFC traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.16. 313,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,632. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

