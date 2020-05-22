Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.83. The company had a trading volume of 162,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,021. The company has a market capitalization of $299.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.56. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.