Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,160 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,150 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 587,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,115,275. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

