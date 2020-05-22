Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.13. 89,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

