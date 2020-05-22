Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.98.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,199 shares of company stock valued at $13,967,456. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,989,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,035,788. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $237.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.81. The company has a market cap of $659.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

