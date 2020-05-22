Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Booking were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Booking by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Booking by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Booking by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock traded up $16.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,612.49. The stock had a trading volume of 227,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,659. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,403.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,735.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.17 EPS. Booking’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,730.96.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

