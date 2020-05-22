Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 3,863 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,874,773. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $138.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

