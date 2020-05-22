Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 688 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

V traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,968,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.43. The company has a market cap of $376.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

