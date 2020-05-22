Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $94.29. 2,016,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

