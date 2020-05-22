Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.29. 2,016,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.