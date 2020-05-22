Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 209,846 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 34.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 46,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $315,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

OXY traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. 1,125,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,871,336. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.