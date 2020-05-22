ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,944 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for 1.4% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.76% of ON Semiconductor worth $38,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.79.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.59. 367,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,177,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.