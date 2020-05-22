Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,632,280. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

