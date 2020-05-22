Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 46,860 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 373,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,632,280. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

