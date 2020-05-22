Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.48.

NYSE:PANW traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.46. The company had a trading volume of 304,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,325. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $251.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of -129.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 8,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $2,330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,651,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

