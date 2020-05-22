Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 142,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,174. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

