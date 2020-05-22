Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $19,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $11,687,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 90,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,623. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively acquired 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $499,300.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,269.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Benson acquired 25,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $1,586,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

