PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,575. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.01. The stock had a trading volume of 168,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,958. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

