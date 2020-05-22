PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 501.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 102,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 85,301 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 164.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,097,575 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.90. 1,915,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,958. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.70. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.