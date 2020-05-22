Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,069,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25. The firm has a market cap of $280.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

