Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,724,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of PG traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.82. 273,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,069,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.25. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

