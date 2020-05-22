Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,238 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.85. 2,698,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,069,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $280.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

