Raymond James Downgrades Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) to Market Perform

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$22.50. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heroux Devtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.69.

HRX stock traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.82. 26,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,344. The company has a market capitalization of $341.80 million and a PE ratio of 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.88. Heroux Devtek has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$21.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.15.

In related news, Director Martin Brassard bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.30 per share, with a total value of C$57,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,411 shares in the company, valued at C$2,465,477.30. Also, Director Gilles Labbé bought 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$778,041. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $222,800.

About Heroux Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

