Royal Bank of Canada Increases BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$46.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from C$30.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on BRP from C$74.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BRP from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$72.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.89.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of TSE DOO traded up C$1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$44.56. 273,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,479. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19. BRP has a one year low of C$18.56 and a one year high of C$75.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.29.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. Research analysts predict that BRP will post 2.6099997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.