Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Up 15.1% in May

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 6,820,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of RY traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.91. 818,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,854. The company has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average is $73.03.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.