Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,047 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 1,014.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ryerson by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 25,438 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $135,330.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at $707,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 32,829 shares of company stock valued at $154,653 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,151. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. Ryerson Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $166.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

