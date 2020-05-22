SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $56.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.22. 183,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,495. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.