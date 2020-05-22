Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 19,227 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $10.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,350,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,223,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.57. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $363.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.41.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

