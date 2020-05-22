Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,826 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.08. 3,043,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,813,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.55. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

