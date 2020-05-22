Shell Asset Management Co. Has $17.24 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,279 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,977,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,101,742. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

