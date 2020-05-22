Shell Asset Management Co. Has $29.90 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,858 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $29,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $44.69. 5,758,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,720,090. The company has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

