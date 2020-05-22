Shell Asset Management Co. Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,667 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,007,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after buying an additional 2,324,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 412.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,484,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,852,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,985. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,452 shares of company stock valued at $32,274,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Cowen boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

