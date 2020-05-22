Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 23,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 124,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Shares of HON traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,057. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

